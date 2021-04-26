PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

