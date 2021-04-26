Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.