Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE:PBR opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949,564 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $100,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $51,928,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,350 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

