Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

