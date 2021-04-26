Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NYSE:TX opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

