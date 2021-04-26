Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $189.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $128.33 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

