Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.