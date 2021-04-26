Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

