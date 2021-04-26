Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $19.64 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.