Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

PDRDY opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

