PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

