Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAG stock opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

