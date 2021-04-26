Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $101.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.17. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 161,881 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

