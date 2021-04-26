PegNet One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,440.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $881,577.63 and approximately $5,440.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01004874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00708475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.08 or 1.00225056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.