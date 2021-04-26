Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $130.79 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

