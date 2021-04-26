PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $43.95

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $45.73. PC Connection shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

