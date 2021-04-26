PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $9,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

