Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,450 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $39.44. 321,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

