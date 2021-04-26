Patten Group Inc. Purchases 365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.80. The stock had a trading volume of 180,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

