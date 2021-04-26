Patten Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $615.97. 139,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

