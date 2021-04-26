Patten Group Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE remained flat at $$515.84 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

