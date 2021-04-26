Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,421.00. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,314.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,167.93. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $740.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.11.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

