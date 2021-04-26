Parthenon LLC Sells 400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

