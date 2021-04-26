Parthenon LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parthenon LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fastenal worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $261,415 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. 54,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

