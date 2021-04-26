Parthenon LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.96. 255,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,876,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.