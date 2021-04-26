Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 173,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.