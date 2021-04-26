Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 2,764,516 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00.

On Friday, April 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $113,872.32.

On Wednesday, April 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14.

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.18. 28,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

