Panda Yield Market Cap Hits $501,886.02 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 67.4% against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $501,886.02 and $66,920.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.