PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 223,503 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

