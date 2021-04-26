Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $273.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

