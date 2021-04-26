Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.31

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 289046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OROCF shares. Citigroup upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

