O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $532.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.22 and a 200 day moving average of $465.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.