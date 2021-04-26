Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 164 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 300,674 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $191.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

