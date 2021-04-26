Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 778 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $243.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.