Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 235,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

