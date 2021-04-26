Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.51 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

