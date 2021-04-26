Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC opened at $76.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

