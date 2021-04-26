OracleChain (OCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $72,856.00

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $514,986.03 and approximately $72,856.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01008789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.21 or 0.00684572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,642.79 or 1.00004153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.