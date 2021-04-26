OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $463,134.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002859 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $18.88 million and approximately $463,134.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00283119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.22 or 0.01006909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00734296 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,257.44 or 1.00202071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.