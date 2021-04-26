Oppenheimer Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $135.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

