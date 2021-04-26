Oppenheimer Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

