Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $94.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

