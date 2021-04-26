ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.49% of ONE Gas worth $61,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ONE Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $81.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

