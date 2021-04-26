Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

