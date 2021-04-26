Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

