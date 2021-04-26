OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 215 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lennar were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.