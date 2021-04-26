OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

