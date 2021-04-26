OLD National Bancorp IN Has $724,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of CNQ opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

