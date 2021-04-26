OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

J stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.