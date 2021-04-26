OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 241,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

